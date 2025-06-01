What's the story

In a remarkable achievement, a nine-year-old girl from Assam, Binita Chetry, has emerged as the second runner-up on Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

The finale took place on Saturday night.

Chetry's family revealed she is the first Indian contestant to reach this stage of the competition.

A British magician, Harry Moulding, won the competition, and LED dance group The Blackouts secured second place.