'Britain's Got Talent': Assam's Binita finishes as 2nd runner-up
In a remarkable achievement, a nine-year-old girl from Assam, Binita Chetry, has emerged as the second runner-up on Britain's Got Talent (BGT).
The finale took place on Saturday night.
Chetry's family revealed she is the first Indian contestant to reach this stage of the competition.
A British magician, Harry Moulding, won the competition, and LED dance group The Blackouts secured second place.
Chetry expressed gratitude toward supporters
Chetry took to BGT's official Instagram to express her gratitude toward her supporters and followers.
She thanked viewers from the UK for voting for her and revealed that she's "very happy and proud" of herself.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated her, writing, "Dancing her way to glory."
According to HT, the 9-year-old responded, "I hope this message reaches him [Assam CM], and I get the opportunity to meet him," she added.
Assam CM congratulates Binita
Dancing her way to glory 🎊— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2025
Many congratulations to our very own #BinitaChetry on securing the
audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud. 3rd spot at #BGTFinal.
Her performances have mesmerized
I wish her all
the best for her future endeavours❤️ pic.twitter.com/jBhAcJwGb8
Chetry's journey from a small village to the global stage
Chetry hails from a village near Bokajan, called Talbalijan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.
Her father, Amar Chetry, runs a small broiler chicken farm and is active in social and community work.
After he recognized his daughter's talent, he arranged for her dance lessons first in Guwahati and then in Jaipur under the mentorship of her aunt Amrita Devi and choreographer Hardik Rawat.
Chetry's performances mesmerized audiences and judges alike
Chetry's intricate dance routines, which had many physically demanding moves such as backflips, received applause from judges and audiences throughout her BGT journey.
After winning the semi-final, an emotional Chetry had said, "I've worked very hard for the semi-final and I'm going to do my best for the finals."