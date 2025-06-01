'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is now Rajkummar's 3rd highest grosser!
What's the story
Despite mixed reviews and a slow start, the romantic drama Bhool Chuk Maaf has crossed the ₹50cr mark at the box office.
The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, earned ₹5.25cr on Saturday, bringing its total collection to an impressive ₹52.60cr in India, per Sacnilk.
This makes it Rao's third-highest all-time grosser after Stree 2 and Stree, reported Indian Express.
For Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf is her highest all-time grosser, surpassing the box office collection of Baby John.
Box office performance
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' recorded high occupancy across major cities
On Saturday, Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall occupancy of 18.02% across 3,025 shows in India.
The film had the highest occupancy in Chennai at 65.67% from just 12 shows.
Bengaluru witnessed a 25.75% occupancy across 216 shows, while Hyderabad reported a 21.25% occupancy from 129 shows.
In Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, the film had occupancies of 20% and 17.25%, respectively, across multiple shows.
Film details
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is directed by Karan Sharma
Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf also stars Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles.
The film tells the story of Ranjan (Rao), a young man who falls in love with Titli (Gabbi) and struggles to secure a government job to marry her.
However, fate traps him until he can correct his mistake after breaking a vow made to Lord Shiva.