Despite mixed reviews and a slow start, the romantic drama Bhool Chuk Maaf has crossed the ₹50cr mark at the box office.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, earned ₹5.25cr on Saturday, bringing its total collection to an impressive ₹52.60cr in India, per Sacnilk.

This makes it Rao's third-highest all-time grosser after Stree 2 and Stree, reported Indian Express.

For Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf is her highest all-time grosser, surpassing the box office collection of Baby John.