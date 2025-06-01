Ileana D'Cruz finally reveals why she turned down 'Raid 2'
What's the story
Ileana D'Cruz, who played Malini Pathak in the 2018 film Raid, recently revealed that she was indeed offered a role in Raid 2.
However, she couldn't take it up because she had just had her baby, and her priorities shifted.
The actor shared this during an Instagram Q&A session with fans. She said, "I miss working in movies too, and I would have loved to be a part of Raid 2."
Film significance
D'Cruz's special connection with 'Raid' and 'Raid 2'
D'Cruz said Raid was special for her.
She added, "Malini was such a special character to play and working with my director Raj Kumar Gupta was a wonderful experience, as was working with Ajay [Devgn] again."
"The makers did offer the movie to me, but we couldn't work out the schedule given that I had just had my baby and my priorities are very different at the moment."
She also praised Vaani Kapoor, who replaced her in Raid 2.
Personal focus
D'Cruz's current priorities and motherhood experience
D'Cruz, who married Michael Dolan in May 2023 and welcomed their first child in August 2023, said her current focus is on her baby.
She shared that her focus is on "diapers and baby bum cream."
The actor also opened up about the challenges of motherhood, describing it as "the hardest thing I've ever had to do", but added that seeing her child smile makes her feel like a superhero.
Career update
D'Cruz's return to the big screen
When asked about her return to films, D'Cruz said, "Absolutely." She was last seen in the romantic comedy drama Do Aur Do Pyaar last year.
Raid 2 marks Devgn's return as Indian Revenue Service officer Amay Patnaik, who embarks on a high-stakes mission to raid the property of powerful Dada Manohar Bhai.
The film is directed by Gupta and produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series.