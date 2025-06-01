What's the story

Ileana D'Cruz, who played Malini Pathak in the 2018 film Raid, recently revealed that she was indeed offered a role in Raid 2.

However, she couldn't take it up because she had just had her baby, and her priorities shifted.

The actor shared this during an Instagram Q&A session with fans. She said, "I miss working in movies too, and I would have loved to be a part of Raid 2."