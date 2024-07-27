In short Simplifying... In short The trailer for Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy, 'Khel Khel Mein', is set to launch on August 2nd at a unique media event.

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and others, is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will hit theaters on August 15th.

The trailer, certified U/A, offers a glimpse into the film's core plot and is filled with entertaining gags.

'Khel Khel Mein' is slated to hit theaters on August 15

Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer launch date, runtime revealed!

By Tanvi Gupta 02:52 pm Jul 27, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Following the release of their first song, Hauli Hauli, from the movie Khel Khel Mein on Thursday, a 20-day promotional campaign has been launched. While many activities are planned as part of the campaign, fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer. Now, according to an exclusive reveal by Pinkvilla, the trailer is set to be unveiled on August 2 at a grand event in Mumbai. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Event details

Star-studded cast to attend trailer launch event

The report by the portal mentioned that a unique media event involving a bus is planned for the trailer launch on August 2. The entire star-studded cast of the upcoming movie, including Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal will be present. Director Mudassar Aziz and co-producers Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl are also expected to attend.

Trailer details

'Khel Khel Mein' trailer receives U/A certification

The Central Board of Film Certification has certified the theatrical trailer of Khel Khel Mein as U/A with a reported run time of three minutes and eight seconds. A source close to the development described it as an entertaining trailer that provides insight into the mad world of this comic caper. The trailer is said to be loaded with gags and reveals the core plot of the film for the first time.

Film release

'Khel Khel Mein' set for August 15 release

Khel Khel Mein, marking the first collaboration between Kumar and director Aziz, is slated to hit theaters on August 15. The film also marks the return of Kumar to comedy and serves as a comeback for Khan on the big screen, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi. The movie will face stiff competition as it releases on the same weekend as Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa.