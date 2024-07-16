In short Simplifying... In short Abhishek Bachchan is set to star as a sophisticated antagonist in SRK's upcoming film 'King', marking their first on-screen rivalry.

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to star alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in the upcoming film King. The buzz around the film is at an all-time high, with the plot and cast details tightly under wraps. However, a recent report gave a clue about who will play the film's antagonist—Abhishek Bachchan. This information was seemingly confirmed by his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

Confirmation

'All the best Abhishek...'

Big B's confirmation came when he responded to a post that stated, "Those who have seen Abhishek Sir in Breathe into the Shadows, Raavan...will know what level of performance he can give in a negative role." The user made this comment on a report by Peeping Moon, which suggested that Bachchan has been cast as an antagonist in King. Responding to the user's post, Amitabh wrote, "All the best Abhishek...It is TIME, (sic)!!!"

Twitter Post

Take a look at the subtle confirmation by Big B!

Character details

It's going to be SRK v/s Bachchan!

According to the report, Bachchan will portray a sophisticated antagonist facing off against Khan's mafia persona in King. Suhana will reportedly play a pivotal role alongside Khan, portraying a young woman navigating perilous circumstances after a life-changing incident. A source close to the project stated, "Abhishek was pleasantly surprised by the offer but immediately accepted, drawn to the depth of his character. Siddharth has ambitious plans to present Abhishek in a manner that will redefine audience expectations."

Previous collaborations

Khan and Bachchan's previous collaborations: A look

Khan and Bachchan have previously collaborated on films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year, but their new partnership is particularly intriguing as it marks their first on-screen rivalry. This project also signifies Jr. Bachchan's second collaboration with director Sujoy Ghosh after starring in Ghosh's production, Bob Biswas, and his first venture with filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Currently in pre-production, the film is targeting a release in late 2025 or early 2026.

Family collaboration

Meanwhile, 'King' to feature father-daughter duo in high-octane action

Anand is producing the film under his Marflix banner, in association with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. In February 2024, Pinkvilla revealed details about Suhana's preparation for the film. According to a source close to the development, her training was taking place at Mannat (their residence in Mumbai) and included practice sessions with her father for high-octane action sequences. The shooting for the project will reportedly commence in September.