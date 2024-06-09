Next Article

By Isha Sharma 12:55 pm Jun 09, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Australian director Phillip Noyce, renowned for his hit film Salt, recently expressed enthusiasm over the Indian release of his latest movie, Fast Charlie. "It's so exciting that people in India are watching my film now. I wish I was there to see it with them to see their reactions," Noyce told Hindustan Times. He highlighted the unique experience of viewing a film with an Indian audience, characterizing them as "so expressive with their appreciation."

Noyce has expressed his aspiration to film in India and collaborate with Bollywood actors, specifically mentioning Shah Rukh Khan. "I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan. It would be great if the Indian film industry would try harder and bring their films to a wider audience." "I know the market place is supposedly in charge of that, but there are so many great Indian movies that don't even get a release outside of India."

Noyce expressed his deep admiration for the Indian film industry, revealing that he has watched several Indian films including RRR and Dev Patel's Monkey Man, which he described as "the film of the year" for him. He also mentioned Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali as one of his all-time favorite films. "It has emotion and really stirred me when I was young. There are so many great Indian movies that we also get to see through streaming services," he expressed.

Noyce revealed that filming Fast Charlie was an exceptional experience, largely due to its location in one of his favorite cities, New Orleans. The film boasts a star-studded cast including James Caan, Pierce Brosnan, and Morena Baccarin. He fondly recalled working with Caan who passed away shortly after the shoot. "He is playing a man suffering from dementia and he wasn't actually acting, rather living the same experience, except the camera is rolling," Noyce said.