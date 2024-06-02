Next Article

Abhinay Deo considers sequel for 'Delhi Belly'

'It will take time': Abhinay Deo on 'Delhi Belly 2'

By Isha Sharma 09:32 am Jun 02, 202409:32 am

What's the story The sharp black comedy Delhi Belly, which came out in 2011, changed the landscape of Hindi films for the better and remains an iconic project. Director Abhinay Deo has been considering a sequel to it for the past several years. In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed how the potential second installment is shaping up. The film starred Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Plans

He has been thinking about it for a decade

Deo said, "I have thought of a sequel every week for the past 10 years. As much as we love the film, we also know how meticulously it was made. Under the garb of comedy and [expletives], we had a sharp movie." "To put all those factors together and make a movie that is relevant today will take time. In some time, we hope to put pen to paper and see where it takes us."

New release

Deo's latest release, 'Savi,' blends mythology and thriller

Deo's most recent film, Savi, is a contemporary thriller that merges elements of the mythological tale of Savitri and Satyavan with inspiration from Russell Crowe's jailbreak thriller, The Next Three Days. "There is something powerful in the mythological story of a woman who brought her husband back from the jaws of death," Deo stated. He expressed that matching up to the magic and strength of the original story was a challenge.

Creative adaptation

Deo's innovative approach to adapting 'The Next Three Days'

In adapting The Next Three Days, Deo and his team "turned the screenplay on its head." They acquired the rights to the film and introduced a gender change to add depth to the story. "Russell Crowe is an out-and-out action hero, but the gender change added layers to the story. The Indian ethos gave it a cultural grip." "The motivations changed as soon as we made the central character a woman."

OTT debut

Deo ventures into OTT with upcoming series, 'Brown'

In addition to his film work, Deo is making his debut in the OTT world with Brown, the sole Indian series showcased at the 2023 Berlin Series Market Selects platform. The series features Karisma Kapoor as a seasoned detective in Kolkata's police force investigating a murder while grappling with her past. "We are hoping to release it in about three months; it's in the last leg of post-production," Deo announced.