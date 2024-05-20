Next Article

Shahana Goswami disappointed with delayed OTT release of 'Zwigato'

'Very unfortunate': Shahana Goswami on delayed OTT release of 'Zwigato'

By Isha Sharma 12:42 pm May 20, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Shahana Goswami has expressed her sheer disappointment regarding the delayed OTT release of her film, Zwigato. Despite being released theatrically over a year ago and receiving critical acclaim, the film has yet to secure an OTT platform for its digital release. "It's very unfortunate that Zwigato is still not on any OTT platform for viewing, and I honestly don't know the reason behind it," Goswami stated. Directed by Nandita Das, it was released in March 2023.

Statement

'It's very sad': Goswami on film's delayed digital release

Goswami told HT, "I keep checking with the makers that when and how and why, but they also don't have the answers. The destiny of these things is very hard to tell." "I know that this film would have been loved by people if they manage to get a chance to watch it. It's very sad." Read our review of Zwigato here.

Rumor refutation

Goswami refuted rumors of another film with Sharma

Goswami also addressed rumors of her being cast in another film with co-star Kapil Sharma. She categorically denied any knowledge of such discussions, stating, "I don't have any idea of such conversations even remotely." Despite the setback with Zwigato's digital release, Goswami remains hopeful for its eventual OTT debut. "I like to believe that everything happens for the better, so I hope whenever Zwigato makes its way to OTT, it will be the right time for the film."

Cannes screening

Goswami's film 'Santosh' screens at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Separately, Goswami has reason to celebrate as her film Santosh is being screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It has been selected in the Un Certain Regard category. IMDb describes it as, "Newly widowed Santosh inherits her husband's job as a police constable in the rural badlands of Northern India. When a girl's body is found, she's pulled into the investigation under the wing of charismatic feminist inspector Sharma." It's helmed by Sandhya Suri.