By Tanvi Gupta 12:08 pm May 20, 202412:08 pm

What's the story Despite the ongoing election period in India, which typically sees a dip in cinema attendance, Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth is maintaining a positive trend at the box office. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Alaya F and Jyotika in key roles, the film has amassed ₹26.10cr in 10 days. On its 10th day alone, early estimates suggest that it earned a notable ₹4cr.

Here's a breakdown of 'Srikanth's collection

Starting the second week on a strong note, Rao's biographical drama earned ₹1.5cr on Friday (Day 8). The momentum continued with a remarkable 83% increase on Saturday (Day 9), reaching ₹2.75cr. Sunday (Day 10) witnessed another substantial hike of 45.45%, bringing in ₹4cr, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film's 10-day India gross collection stands at ₹30.10cr, while the nett collection is ₹26.10cr.

'Srikanth' audience turnover rate varied throughout the day

Per the industry tracker, the film's Hindi occupancy rate was 25.21% on its 10th day. The audience turnover rate for Srikanth varied throughout the day, with morning shows seeing a 14.90% turnout, afternoon shows at 26.93%, evening shows at 35.45%, and night shows at 23.55%. Meanwhile, trade analysts anticipate that the movie could surpass the ₹30cr mark, given the lack of competition on the horizon, except for the release of Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji on Friday.

Rao shared connection with 'Srikanth' character

Srikanth tells the courageous story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired MIT graduate and industrialist. In an interview with Firstpost, Rao shared his connection with his character's perseverance and attitude: "I could definitely resonate with his perseverance, with his grit and his working nature...he too comes from a very humble background...there were a lot of hardships when it came to money and having a big dream in life and to actually achieve that dream was something I could relate to."