By Tanvi Gupta 11:57 am May 20, 202411:57 am

What's the story Prashanth Neel's much-anticipated action film, NTR 31 (tentatively titled Dragon) featuring Jr NTR is slated to begin shooting in August. The announcement was made on NTR's 41st birthday on Monday, triggering a surge of enthusiasm among his fans. The film will kick off production once NTR concludes his pan-Indian project Devara with director Koratala Siva. Initially slated for April release, it will now hit theaters in October.

Neel to direct and write 'NTR 31'

In the upcoming film, Neel will not only direct but also write the script. Known for his blockbuster hits like KGF, he is expected to deliver a film that combines intense action sequences with a compelling storyline, revealing a new facet of NTR. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Taking to X/Twitter, the makers shared a poster along with a caption: "Happy birthday to the 'Man of Masses.' Brace yourself for a powerhouse project."

Karan Johar relinquished the 'Dragon' title for NTR

The forthcoming film is tentatively titled Dragon. Per Pinkvilla, filmmaker Karan Johar has graciously relinquished this title for NTR. "While they got the title Dragon in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the same was registered with Karan Johar in Hindi. It took a simple two-minute conversation with Karan for him to part ways with the title for Neel and NTR," revealed an insider. For those unaware, the original title for Johar-backed Brahmastra back in 2014 was Dragon.

Johar gave the title without any 'financial exchanges'

The source further revealed that Johar's decision to give up the title was an "act of goodwill," without any financial exchanges, despite its significant monetary value, estimated to be worth millions. To note, as the narrative of Brahmastra progressed, the title was altered to align more closely with the essence of the story, as the creators opted for a more grounded and Indian approach.

Meanwhile, here's a quick look at Neel, NTR's upcoming projects

Apart from NTR 31, Neel is also committed to filming Salaar 2 with Prabhas in the lead role. Meanwhile, NTR has been occupied with filming Ayan Mukerji's War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Despite his hectic schedules, the RRR star took a brief break to return to Hyderabad and cast his vote in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections on May 13. Fans are eagerly anticipating his next project, Devara, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.