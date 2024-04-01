Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 02:22 pm Apr 01, 202402:22 pm

What's the story Icon Star Allu Arjun is a force of nature and a household name in pan-India. His stardom grew after the humongous success of Pushpa: The Rise. As the anticipation surrounding his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule is at a peak, reports are rife that the makers are set to drop the teaser and poster on the actor's birthday.

Teaser

More about the upcoming film

Arjun will turn another year wiser on April 8 and on the occasion of the same the makers will unveil the teaser. The film's official handle teased the same, too. The upcoming film is helmed by Sukumar and is set for an August 15, 2024 release. The cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others.

Twitter Post

'AApril is here!!'