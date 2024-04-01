Next Article

Sara Ali Khan's charity act interrupted by paparazzi

Saba Pataudi on Sara's philanthropy work: 'Charity without calling paps'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:59 pm Apr 01, 202401:59 pm

What's the story While Sara Ali Khan continues to excel in her acting career, she also dedicates time to philanthropy. Recently, she was spotted providing food to the less fortunate outside a local temple in Juhu, Mumbai. However, her charitable act was interrupted by paparazzi, causing discomfort to the actor. Reacting to the incident, Sara's aunt, Saba Pataudi, disclosed that she too engages in charitable activities, away from the paparazzi's gaze.

Discomfort

First know what exactly happened

Upon realizing she was being filmed during her charitable act, Khan asked the photographers to stop recording. She expressed her distress saying, "Please mat karo. Mai aap logo se vinti kar kar thak gayi. Aap mat kijiye, please (Please don't do it. I'm tired of pleading with you all. Please don't do this)." This incident marked a departure from Khan's usual friendly demeanor toward the paparazzi.

Support

Amid the drama, Pataudi supported Khan's plea for privacy

Following the incident, Khan's aunt and Saif Ali Khan's sister took to Instagram to share her thoughts. She revealed that she also engages in charitable acts every Saturday without seeking media attention. Referring to the video of Khan's encounter with the paparazzi, Pataudi stated, "I do the same every Saturday. Without calling paps (with a wink emoji). Don't film it. Takes away from the cause. She's trying to say the same (sic)."

Reactions

Online community reacted to Pataudi's remarks

Pataudi's comments sparked a discussion among online users on Reddit. Some interpreted her statement as criticism toward Khan for allegedly inviting the paparazzi herself, while others saw it as support for Khan's plea for privacy during her charitable act. The video of Khan's interaction with the paparazzi also gained significant attention on Instagram, where fans praised Khan for her benevolence and authenticity. What is your reaction to this?

Career highlights

Meanwhile, Khan's recent projects have garnered attention

Khan's career is flourishing as she takes on challenging roles. In March, she showcased her versatility in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and the patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan—streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While the films received mixed reviews, Khan's performance was more-or-less praised. She is now gearing up for her next, Anurag Basu's hotly-anticipated Metro...In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.