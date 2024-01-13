Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Dhaka due to bad weather

Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Dhaka due to bad weather

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:47 am Jan 13, 202411:47 am

The IndiGo flight was en route from Mumbai to Guwahati

A Guwahati-bound flight of IndiGo was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday after bad weather conditions disrupted its scheduled landing. The flight (6E 5319), which eventually landed in Dhaka, was heading to Guwahati from Mumbai but was forced to reroute. According to reports, the passengers of the plane were stuck in the plane for many hours, causing them to become frustrated.

Alternate landing failed in Kolkalta too: Reports

The Hindustan Times reported that the IndiGo flight attempted an alternate landing in Kolkata, West Bengal, as well. However, it also failed due to the bad weather conditions. The diversion plan was also complicated as another alternative, the Bhubaneswar Airport runway, was closed. Meanwhile, the airline said it was arranging for new crew members to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati.

IndigGo issues statement after incident

Detailing the incident, IndiGo said in a statement that the flight was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh, due to bad weather in Guwahati. "Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," it said.

Passengers stranded for hours

Following the diversion, some passengers expressed their dismay on social media. A flier wrote, "Stuck inside aircraft with 178 passengers for 9 hours now, flying 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. We made a landing in Dhaka around 4:00am because of lower visibility in the North East." "We have been waiting for another crew for 4 hours now, can we please expedite?" he said.