Flyers rebuke SpiceJet, IndiGo for poor service, behavior

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 27, 2022, 05:10 pm 3 min read

Travelers are getting increasingly dissatisfied with the airlines' services and behavior, according to a survey conducted for Bloomberg. The report said that nearly 80 percent of the 15,000 airline customers polled by LocalCircles feel Indian carriers are sacrificing passenger comfort. The survey also indicates that cutting corners on services by the airlines is happening in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Context Why does this story matter?

India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world.

It is expected to overtake the UK to become the third-largest air passenger market by 2024, as per India Brand Equity Foundation.

The latest revelations are, however, seen as a setback to the growing sector, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industries lately.

Result What do the survey results say?

Over 79 percent of the 15,000 airline passengers polled by LocalCircles stated operators in India are sacrificing customer comfort following the COVID-19 pandemic. SpiceJet Ltd. topped the list of airlines whose service was regarded most poor, followed by IndiGo, the country's largest airline with a 55 percent market share. Flight delays, poor in-flight service, and ineffective boarding processes were among the complaints received.

Response How did airline operators respond?

The operators, on the other hand, denied any compromises in service or behavior. SpiceJet stated that it is focusing on automation, technology, and sustainability to improve the client experience. IndiGo also stated that it is concentrating on digitalization in order to provide consumers with a frictionless travel experience. IndiGo also stated that leveraging technology has minimized airport wait times and improved passenger satisfaction.

IndiGo Recent bad experience involving IndiGo

The recent findings come at a time when the airlines face a degree of criticism from passengers. IndiGo recently stopped a handicapped teenager from boarding an aircraft, claiming the child was making a nuisance and pose a safety risk. Later, the preliminary investigation by the aviation authorities found that IndiGo did not follow the guidelines and that its employees treated the customer inappropriately.

Air India Air India in the dock too

Another incident became popular due to a viral video showing a woman having a panic attack when Air India, now managed by the Tata Group, denied her boarding because she came after the gate had closed. These incidents have drawn serious criticism for the country's airline industry, especially, when it's struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expert opinion How do experts explain the situation?

According to Ajay Awtaney, editor of the aviation website LiveFromALounge.com, both IndiGo and Spicejet are experiencing major staff shortages and unhappy workers. While IndiGo cut off 10% of its workforce in 2020, SpiceJet withheld wages, making it difficult for them to fully recover, he added. Both airlines' experienced crews are being poached by upstart carriers Akasa Air and Jet Airways, he noted.

Quote Airlines are clueless about changing customer needs: Awtaney

"Airlines do not have a playbook for customer service because customer preferences have changed and they're still clutching at straws trying to figure out what the customer wants," Awtaney said.

Minister speaks Civil Aviation Minister intervenes following complaints about over charging

Airlines are also charging for extra ancillaries while boosting ticket rates citing rising fuel expenses, NDTV reported. "Cost-conscious fliers have to pay Rs 200 ($2.60) for a boarding pass at the airport if they haven't done web check-in," it said. Meanwhile, following a customer's complaint, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he will examine the practice, implemented to minimize touchpoints following the COVID-19.