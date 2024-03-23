Next Article

Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb passed away at 68

By Tanvi Gupta 01:40 pm Mar 23, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Renowned Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb, known for portraying iconic roles in Prem Aamar and Kakababu Here Gelen? among others, is no more. He died on Friday night (around 11:50 pm) at a hospital in Kolkata, due to complications related to lung disease. The 68-year-old had been receiving treatment at the government-operated M R Bangur hospital for the past month, with his health deteriorating significantly over the last week, necessitating an ICU stay, PTI reported. May he rest in peace.

Medical jargon

Deb's long-standing battle with COPD

His family confirmed the passing of Deb to the news agency. Deb had been battling COPD-related ailments for an extended period. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a prevalent lung condition characterized by restricted airflow and respiratory difficulties, as per the World Health Organization. It is also known as emphysema or chronic bronchitis and can result in lung damage or blockage due to the accumulation of phlegm.

Tributes

Tributes poured in for the deceased actor on social media

The actor's passing sparked a wave of tributes from both colleagues and fans. Fellow actor Jeet shared his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Sad to know we lost our colleague and WBAF committee member. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family & friends...Om shanti (folded hands emoji), (sic)." Actor-politician Rupanjana Mitra also expressed her sorrow through a Facebook post early on Saturday.

Twitter Post

Read the tribute post here

WBAF's statement

West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum expressed grief

Alongside his illustrious career, Deb also held the position of vice president at the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum (WBAF). The forum issued a statement expressing grief over his death, stating, "The forum is deeply saddened by his passing away." "The mortal remains of the actor will be kept at Technician's Studio today at 12:00 pm. The actor's loved ones, teammates, and well-wishers can come to the studio then and pay their last respects," the statement added.

Illustrious career

A look back at Deb's illustrious career in Bengali cinema

Deb was a significant figure in the Bengali film and television industry, boasting an extensive career that included numerous films and serials. He reportedly had a staggering 200 credits to his name. Some of his most recognized works include serials such as Joyee, Chuni Panna, and Mithai, as well as films like Prem Aamar, Kakababu Here Gelen, Lathi, Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo and the recently premiered Raktabeej.