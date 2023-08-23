Jadavpur University student was molested, paraded naked before death: Probe

India

Jadavpur University student was molested, paraded naked before death: Probe

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 23, 2023 | 07:34 pm 3 min read

Jadavpur University student was paraded naked before his death

The initial investigation into the tragic death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University, Kolkata, revealed that he was sexually molested and paraded naked in the hostel before his death by suicide, PTI reported. According to police, the student was allegedly forced to undress and display his private parts to prove he was not gay. He was then paraded naked and taunted by his seniors, who labeled him as gay. Minutes later, he allegedly jumped from the balcony and died.

Have evidence to prove boy was paraded naked: Kolkata Police

In a statement, Kolkata Police told PTI, "The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested." They claimed to have the evidence to prove that the boy was forced to undress in a hostel room and was paraded naked in the corridor. A police officer further stated that present and former students of the varsity "had played active roles" in the entire sequence leading up to the teen's death.

12 accused arrested, misleading WhatsApp group uncovered

According to reports, at least 12 people, including current and former students, have been arrested in connection with the student's death. During interrogations, the accused claimed that the first-year student jumped from the balcony in front of them. The police also uncovered a WhatsApp group created by one of the arrested students, seemingly intended to mislead the investigation.

Faculty union admits to ragging practices in JU

As the investigation progressed, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students Union (FETSU) acknowledged that certain practices on campus could be classified as ragging. The union had been informed of such practices among departmental freshers and others, which can also be referred to as ragging. The 17-year-old student, Swapnadip Kundu from the Bengali Department, passed away on August 9, and his family alleged he was a victim of both ragging and sexual harassment.

Police investigation spurs anti-ragging efforts

The police continue to investigate the incident, and on Tuesday, they questioned the hostel cook and summoned two other students for questioning in connection with the case. This heartbreaking event has brought attention to the issue of ragging on campus and prompted calls for increased awareness and prevention measures. Per The Times of India, the authorities believe the youngster was tortured for at least half an hour before his tragic death.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.

Share this timeline