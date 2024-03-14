Next Article

What's the story Actor Olivia Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She recently underwent a double mastectomy, since her cancer was "fast-moving" and "aggressive." Her health update came days after she attended the Academy Awards with her comedian-partner John Mulaney. Munn has Luminal B cancer in both her breasts. Meanwhile, here is all the information you need to know about the surgical procedure called mastectomy.

What is a mastectomy?

Mastectomy is a surgical procedure that is conducted to remove breast tissue from either one or both breasts. It's mostly done to treat or prevent breast cancer from spreading. There are various kinds of mastectomies—simple mastectomy which means removal of one breast, double mastectomy meaning removal of both breasts, and radical mastectomy in which breast, underlying chest muscles, and underarm lymph nodes are removed.

Life after a mastectomy

According to cancerresearchuk.org, a person can take time to adjust to their new body after cancer surgery. Apart from the operation scars, a person's body also faces bruising and swelling after the procedure. Although the breast(s) is/are removed during mastectomy, one can get back breast(s) using a prosthesis which may help many with boosting their confidence. Good care needs to be taken.

Is mastectomy performed only to cure/prevent cancer?

Mastectomy can be performed in a non-cancerous situation as well. An individual who wants to transition from a woman's body to that of a man can opt for it for removal of the breasts. In fact, mastectomy is also performed for many other medical conditions. In rare cases, doctors can suggest mastectomy for severe breast pain, fibrocystic breast disease, and dense breast tissue, too.

These Hollywood stars have undergone a mastectomy

Several celebrities have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past. Angelina Jolie's mother passed away due to ovarian cancer. Jolie had the BRCA1 gene which put her at high risk of getting both kinds of cancer so she decided to undergo double mastectomy and then reconstructive surgery. Christina Applegate, Giuliana Rancic, and Wanda Sykes, among many others, have also undergone the surgical procedure.