Confirmed! RIIZE set for comeback in April

By Aikantik Bag 04:04 pm Mar 06, 202404:04 pm

What's the story Get ready, K-pop fans! SM Entertainment's rising stars, RIIZE are gearing up for an exciting comeback this April, following their smash hit Love 119 and million-selling debut album Get a Guitar. With catchy tunes like Talk Saxy under its belt, the boy band is set to take center stage with its highly-anticipated return.

RIIZE to host first-ever fan-con in May

Recently, Sports Seoul published a report speculating RIIZE's April comeback. SM Entertainment responded to that report and stated, "RIIZE is preparing with the aim of making an April comeback. Please show lots of anticipation." The group is also launching its first-ever fan-con, the 2024 RISE Fan-Con Tour Rising Day, kicking off on May 4 and 5 at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium. This thrilling tour will span nine global regions, including Tokyo, LA, Hong Kong, Taipei, Manila, Singapore, Bangkok, and Jakarta.

