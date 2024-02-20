YooA is gearing up for her solo comeback

OH MY GIRL's YooA to make solo comeback

What's the story Exciting news for OH MY GIRL fans, as YooA is gearing up for her highly anticipated solo comeback in March! A representative from her agency, WM Entertainment, confirmed the news, stating, "YooA will be making her solo comeback in March with a new song that suits her well. We kindly ask for your anticipation."

First solo comeback since 'SELFISH'

This will mark the K-pop star's first solo return in about a year and four months since her second mini-album SELFISH dropped in November 2022. YooA first captured the spotlight with her 2020 solo debut track Bon Voyage. The chatter for the upcoming comeback started originating after a News1 report speculated the same.

OH MY GIRL in a nutshell

The girl group debuted in 2015 with an eponymous extended play. Over the years, they have enjoyed a decent fan following. Originally, the group consisted of eight members including Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin, Arin, JinE, and Jiho. In 2017, JinE left the group citing health reasons, whereas Jiho left the group in 2022.