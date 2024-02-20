Rituraj Singh's connection with Shah Rukh Khan beyond the screen

Remembering special bond between late actor Rituraj Singh and SRK

By Tanvi Gupta 02:49 pm Feb 20, 202402:49 pm

What's the story The entertainment world is mourning the untimely loss of acclaimed actor Rituraj Singh, who died at 59 due to a cardiac arrest on early Tuesday. Fans and colleagues alike have been reminiscing about Singh's early days in the industry, particularly his close friendship with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The two actors were part of Barry John's Theatre Action Group (TAG) and shared a strong bond during their formative years in the business.

Next Article

Statement

Throwback pictures captured a cherished moment of the duo

Singh once shared that Khan joined TAG five years after he did. "[Khan] was very open to learning new things and had no preconceived ideas about acting or what theater was all about." He added that Khan's energy was infectious, and everyone in the group, including director-actor John, wanted to make him feel at home. A few throwback photos featuring Singh, Khan, Deepika Amin, and Divya Seth Shah are going viral on social media﻿.

Twitter Post

Here's another picture going viral on X

Acting career

When Khan 'insisted' Singh pursue acting career in Mumbai

In a 2015 interview, Singh disclosed that it was SRK who urged him to move to Mumbai and pursue acting. He recalled: "I came to Mumbai to act at his insistence. He would come to Delhi and tell me, 'What are you doing here? Come, let's go to Mumbai. You're such a good actor.'" Singh became a household name with TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Anupamaa.

Reason

'I don't suck up to him and ask favors...'

Despite their close bond, Singh never sought work from Khan in films. He explained, "I have never asked SRK for work because, unlike others, I don't suck up to him and ask favors." "But this I know that if God forbid I am in a miserable situation tomorrow, SRK will be the first one to reach out to me." Singh's film credits include Satyameva Jayate 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, where he portrayed Varun Dhawan's father.

Did you know?

When he talked about Khan's devotion to Gauri

According to Singh, Gauri Khan was already a significant part of Khan's life when he joined the TAG. Despite being surrounded by beautiful women, Khan remained devoted to Gauri. Singh recalled how he and SRK were the only two members of the group with cars, often dropping off their female friends after rehearsals. However, when asked to drop off a "hot girl," Khan would refuse, saying, "Are you mad? The love of my life is Gauri."

Condolences

'Doting father, loving husband': Singh's grieving family penned heartfelt note

Tributes poured in for Singh on X/Twitter. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "Rituraj!!!! Can't believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process, we became good friends." Survived by his wife and two children, the grieving family penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the late actor, describing him as a "doting father, loving husband, stellar human, and an absolute rockstar."