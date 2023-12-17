Aly Goni slams 'Bigg Boss' over Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan controversy

By Tanvi Gupta 08:54 pm Dec 17, 2023

Twists in Munawar Faruqui's controversial love story!

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has accused the makers of the show's 17th season allegedly trying to damage the reputation of one of its contestants, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. This comes after a promotional video emerged online in which actor Ayesha Khan is seen accusing Faruqui of double-dating her and his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Khan is set to enter Bigg Boss's house as a wildcard contestant on Sunday. Here's what happened.

Khan on her motive for joining 'BB 17'

Faruqui's fans questioned Khan's motive for joining the reality show, speculating on her intention to gain fame by defaming the comedian. In her defense, Khan denied seeking attention, asserting to India Today, "I am not stupid that I would go against his massive fanbase, which has already given me so much hate. I am just going to bring out the truth." She further said, "He has broken my trust. He kept me hooked while he was involved with other women."

'He is lying about his dating life': Khan

Further in the interview, Khan claimed, "He (Faruqui) asked me out. While we were not committed, things were happening between us. Now he is lying on national television about his dating life." Khan emphasized that though not in love with him, she was still emotionally invested. Speaking further about the comedian, she said, "Why will anyone pay you to put up a fake personality? So, it is their right to take measures to bring out the reality."

Khan on texting Faruqui's alleged girlfriend, Sitashi

Khan also revealed that she reached out to Faruqui's alleged girlfriend, Sitashi. In the interview, Khan said she texted Sitashi to discuss Faruqui and discovered he was two-timing. She said, "There are bad men and then there are people who have a good public image but are disgusting in real life." "I have seen all the proof and realized how that girl (Sitashi) was wronged too. Unlike what [Munawar] told me about her, she is such a nice human being."

'It's his personal life...Sad': Goni

Goni took to X to express his dismay over the BB makers for allegedly damaging Faruqui's reputation. The actor wrote, "Don't know what's happening in this show but this is so sad. I mean [you] can't do this. [You] can't publicly destroy someone's image like this." He further criticized the show for allowing such actions, highlighting the fine line between housemate banter and attempts to destroy someone's image.

Here's the post by Goni

Fans reacted to the Faruqui-Khan controversy

Numerous celebrities and internet users have weighed in on the ongoing controversy. One user commented, "#MunawarFaruqui wanted to maintain a distance with [Mannara Chopra], so he pretended to be committed. Munawar knows #AyeshaKhan but wasn't committed to her. And, of course, Munawar did break up with #Nazila. So no way Munawar was double timing. Get your facts right! (sic)" BB OTT S02 contestant and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan also backed Faruqui and criticized the show's creators.