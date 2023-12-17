Oscar hopeful 'Society of the Snow' sets Netflix premiere date

By Tanvi Gupta 07:57 pm Dec 17, 2023

Everything about Netflix's upcoming thriller-drama 'Society of the Snow'

Renowned director JA Bayona has returned to Spanish-language cinema with the highly-anticipated survival drama Society of the Snow. A retelling of the harrowing 1972 Andes plane crash, the film is also Spain's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2024. Touted to surpass the incident's 1993 adaptation, Alive, it is set to premiere on Netflix soon. Here's everything to know.

Revisiting the 1972 Andes flight disaster tale

Adapted from Pablo Vierci's eponymous non-fiction book, Society of the Snow recounts a Uruguayan rugby team's plane crash in the Andes mountains on October 13, 1972. Survivors endured 72 days of excruciating pain, intense hunger, and deadly weather. Sixteen of the 45 passengers and crew were ultimately rescued. The entire incident is widely recognized as a miraculous tale of survival against nature's relentless challenges.

Survivors formed self-proclaimed society to survive

Of the 45 persons onboard, 33 initially survived the crash. However, as conditions deteriorated, they struggled to stay alive on the freezing, rugged slopes without food or proper shelter. After search efforts were abandoned and they endured a difficult avalanche, the remaining survivors formed a democratic society to survive. When all other options were exhausted, they resorted to cannibalism with utmost sensitivity and compassion.

Meet cast of upcoming survival thriller

The movie features an ensemble cast of Uruguayan and Argentine actors, portraying the real-life rugby players involved in the disaster. The stellar cast includes Enzo Vogrincic Roldán as Numa Turcatti and Matías Recalt as Roberto Canessa, among others. Notably, the film is told from rugby player Turcatti's perspective—who was on the ill-fated plane. The thriller also features survivor Carlos Paez Vilaro playing his father.

Theatrical release, OTT premiere on Netflix: Details

Currently playing in select theaters in Spain, Uruguay, and the United States, Society of the Snow will hit the United Kingdom's theaters next Friday. It will land on Netflix on January 4. The first teaser—released on August 24—provided a brief glimpse into the contrasting emotions of Uruguay's Old Christians Club rugby team members boarding Flight 571. The full trailer was released on November 27.

Take a look at Netflix's post here

Meanwhile, understand cultural, language shortcomings of 'Alive' (1993)

The 1993 film Alive—starring Ethan Hawke—faced criticism for its primarily American cast and lack of cultural accuracy. This aspect compromised the authentic portrayal of the story, as the survival narrative is deeply tied to the fact that the individuals were a Uruguayan rugby team. While the film excelled in depicting a thrilling plane crash sequence, it fell short in capturing the cultural nuances.