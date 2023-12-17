'Bigg Boss 17': Eliminated Khanzaadi reveals if Salman was strict

By Isha Sharma 07:06 pm Dec 17, 202307:06 pm

Firoza Khan has opened up on her eviction from 'Bigg Boss 17'

Assamese singer-rapper Firoza Khan, better known by her stage name Khanzaadi, was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan. However, her journey on India's biggest reality show ended on Saturday night as she was eliminated from the show. Now, in the latest interviews, Khan has reflected upon her experience in the Bigg Boss house, her friendship with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, and Salman's behavior toward her.

Khan on Salman's attitude toward her

Time and again, Bigg Boss viewers noticed that Salman was especially strict toward Khan, and several fans even went on to say that he was "rude" to her. Speaking about this, she told India Today, "I think there must be something in my behavior that he disliked. This could be the reason for his strictness toward me." Notably, Salman had repeatedly warned Khan about her behavioral issues and bursts of uncontrolled anger in the house.

Khanzaadi's equation with Mannara Chopra

Khan also touched upon her fluctuating relationship with actor and competitor Mannara Chopra in the BB house, revealing why they shared such a love-hate relationship. The singer said, "She (Chopra) really gets irritating sometimes. Even when you request her to be nice, she doesn't listen." "Also, she is oversensitive, leading to her making an issue of everything. She also talks behind people's backs, which is quite disturbing," she said.

What's her equation with Kumar? Khan spills beans

When asked about her close bond with Kumar, Khan stressed that their friendship was not just for the cameras but was genuine. However, she accepted that their friendship also teemed with tumultuous junctures. She added, "I shared some really important personal details, especially about my health. And he used that against me during the task, which also let others pick on it. That really became a triggering point for me on the show."

Khan spoke about feeling caged in 'BB' house

In a separate interview with DNA, Khan revealed what went on in her mind when she was locked in the BB house. "Main tadap rahi thi bahar aane ke liye (I was dying to get out of the house)," she said. "I went inside with strong willpower, and I did put across myself many times. But after a while, I lost my interest in the game, and I wanted to run away from the house," Khan added.

Views on who should win 'Bigg Boss 17'

The ousted contestant also shared her views on her dynamics with contestants like Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, as well as Anurag Dobhal. Khan said they were the only people who didn't "gang up" against her. Asked about the contestants she would like to see lift the trophy of BB 17, Khan named Munawar Faruqui, Jain, and Lokhande.