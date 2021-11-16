Raghav Juyal under fire for 'racist' monologue; he issues clarification

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 16, 2021, 06:47 pm

Know why Raghav Juyal received backlash for his rhetoric on reality TV

Popular dancer/reality TV host Raghav Juyal has attracted outrage over his hosting on a dance reality show recently. While introducing a contestant from Assam, Juyal was seen mockingly speaking gibberish with words like "momo" and "chowmein" being uttered. Starting from backlash on social media, the matter has now reached Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Here's everything you need to know on the matter.

Context

Why does the story matter?

Juyal, while hosting Colors' Dance Deeewane 3, was seen uttering gibberish, which is supposed to be Chinese, while announcing the arrival of a young contestant from Guwahati, Assam. Figures like Madhuri Dixit and Remo D'Souza can be seen laughing at the skit. After the short clip went viral, the Street Dancer 3D actor issued a clarification. But that has managed to convince only some.

Twitter Post

Use of 'momo,' 'Chinese' as comic elements was criticized online

It's 2021, but the #racist Indians still practicing "Chinese" "momo" "ching chong" #racism as a comic element on their national television with their #bollywood celebs applauding it. The racist host @TheRaghav_Juyal introducing Gunjan Sinha from Assam in a show on @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/qcPsgiWfXg — C. Thounaojam (@manaobi101) November 15, 2021

Justification

'Was not being racist,' countered Juyal with clarification video

With growing unrest online, Juyal uploaded a video clip on Instagram Monday. Asking people to not criticize his actions based on one clip, the dancer explained that when the girl had appeared on the show, she was asked what her hobby/talent was. The girl had said it was speaking Chinese ("gibberish Chinese" according to Juyal) and from then on, the adults would humor her.

Reception

'Such viral jokes have real consequences for [people] from northeast'

The host mentioned he is quite connected with the northeast as he has many friends there, and that he stands up for them, too. But his justification of the issue was not well received. "The show host's explanation over the clip is weirdest...Out there on the streets, such viral jokes have real consequences for the common person from the northeast," one Twitter user noted.

Recent

Assam CM called the rhetoric 'shameful and totally unacceptable'

On Tuesday, the matter reached Assam CM, who condemned the use of "racist rhetoric" on the reality show. "This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally," his tweet read. Many fans of the actor tried to defend him by sharing his justification or commenting the incident was satirical.