Box office: 'Tiger 3' maintains strong momentum, mints Rs. 217cr+

By Tanvi Gupta 12:22 pm Nov 19, 202312:22 pm

'Tiger 3' roar louder on day seven at the box office!

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 has witnessed a successful week at the box office since its Diwali release on November 12. Now, early estimates indicate the film earned Rs. 17cr on Saturday. Although the movie experienced a dip in collections on Friday, collecting Rs. 13.25cr, down from Rs. 18.5cr on Thursday, it managed to regain momentum on its first Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

Tiger 3—the third installment in the Tiger franchise comprising Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)—reunites Khan as super spy Tiger and Kaif as ex-ISI agent Zoya. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, it is part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir (War) also make cameo appearances.

'Tiger 3' collected Rs. 217.9cr in just seven days

After adding an estimated Rs. 17cr on Saturday, Tiger 3's domestic collection now reportedly stands at Rs. 217.9cr. The movie maintained an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 21.32% on Saturday, with the peak occupancy recorded during night shows at an impressive 30.82%. The global appeal of Tiger 3 is evident in its reported worldwide collection, which has now soared to a remarkable Rs. 322cr.

Earlier, Kaif celebrated 'Tiger 3's box-office success

Speaking about the Spy Universe, Kaif, in an interview with PTI, expressed admiration for the uniqueness of each character, highlighting the seamless integration. On the success of Tiger 3, she said, "The validation at the box office is like an exam. When you go for an exam, you want to get that A mark and the box office is like that... The ultimate validation."

Meanwhile, Khan addressed impact of World Cup on 'Tiger 3'

At a recent event, Khan commented on the potential impact of the ICC World Cup on Tiger 3 's box office performance. He expressed confidence in the film's collections, stating, "India won all matches so far, and during this period, our film's collections were quite good." Khan optimistically predicted, "India will win the World Cup, and after that, you all will return to theaters."