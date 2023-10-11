'Tiger 3' poster: Salman Khan stands against all odds

'Tiger 3' is slated to release in Diwali 2023

Yash Raj Films is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Salman Khan's upcoming actioner Tiger 3. The third installment is a part of the YRF Spy Universe. The makers released a new poster where Khan is seen in his usual rugged avatar with the iconic scarf as he is surrounded by the police. The trailer will be unveiled on October 16.

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

Khan's Tiger is the first super spy of the spy universe and is known for his distinct mannerisms. The pan-India thriller will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is slated to release on Diwali. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others. Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a cameo as Pathaan. The project is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

