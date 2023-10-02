Did Abhishek Bachchan hint at 'Bob Biswas,' 'Jaane Jaan' collaboration?

By Aikantik Bag 07:53 pm Oct 02, 202307:53 pm

Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat will be an interesting combination for sure!

Abhishek Bachchan on Monday took to social media to laud Sujoy Ghosh's latest Netflix film, Jaane Jaan, and shared his admiration for its team. The movie marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut and co-starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, among others. Bachchan also playfully hinted at a possible collaboration between his character Bob from the film Bob Biswas and Naren from Jaane Jaan.

Bachchan praises Saxena, Avik Mukhopadhyay

Bachchan praised the film on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Hey @sujoy_g I think Bob and Naren, kumbh ke mele me bichade the! Hint, hint." Besides Ghosh, he also praised Jaane Jaan's editor Urvashi Saxena and cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay. Jaane Jaan is a captivating mystery thriller based on the 2005 bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie became an instant hit on Netflix.

