Vijay Sethupathi unveils Anurag Kashyap-Sundar C's 'One 2 One' poster

By Aikantik Bag 07:26 pm Oct 02, 202307:26 pm

'One 2 One' poster is out!

Renowned directors Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for the upcoming Tamil action thriller One 2 One! But there is a catch: they will not be directing this flick. Instead, the duo will be seen acting together in the film helmed by K Thirugnanam, with Kashyap portraying the antagonist's role. Acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first-look poster of the same on Monday.

Stellar cast and promising shade of Kashyap

Reportedly set on a moving train, One 2 One promises a nail-biting experience for its audience. Besides Sundar and Kashyap, the film features Neetu Chandra, Ragini Dwivedi, Vijay Varman, Baby Manasvi, and Riyaz Khan. Backed by 24 HRS Productions, the movie's music is composed by Siddharth Vipin. This marks Kashyap's third Tamil venture after Imaikaa Nodigal, starring Nayanthara and Sethupathi, and the upcoming Vijay starrer Leo, per reports. Makers are yet to announce One 2 One's release date.

