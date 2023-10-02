'Marco' motion poster: Unni Mukundan teases action-drama in 'Mikhael' spin-off

By Tanvi Gupta 06:20 pm Oct 02, 2023

Unni Mukundan-led 'Marco' to hit theaters in 2024

Mollywood's upcoming crime thriller, Marco—starring Unni Mukundan—unveiled its first-look motion poster on Monday. Directed by Haneef Adeni, this film is a spin-off to the 2019 Mikhael, where Mukundan portrayed Marco Jr., a cold-blooded gangster. The monochromatic poster showcases Mukundan brandishing a sword against a backdrop of gold bars and scattered body parts. He sits regally on a throne-like chair, cigarette in hand, embodying the essence of his character.

Why does this story matter?

Mollywood director Adeni's August release, Ramachandra Boss & Co., starring Nivin Pauly, garnered negative reviews and flopped at the box office. However, with Marco, audiences expect the promising director to make a strong comeback. The spin-off has sparked curiosity among movie enthusiasts, leading to speculation about the emergence of a cinematic universe and how Marco will connect to the larger narrative established in Mikhael.

Villain to hero: 'Marco' promises to be thrilling spin-off

In a bold departure from the norm, the creators of Marco claimed that the spin-off would turn the villainous character of Marco from Mikhael into a hero. The unique twist is expected to deliver an adrenaline-packed rollercoaster ride filled with intense action sequences. Produced under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, the film's haunting music and background score further highlight the fear-inducing nature of Marco's character.

Decoding 'Mikhael's connection to 'Marco'

Marco promises to dive deep into the past of the titular character whose destiny was sealed in Mikhael. In the spin-off, audiences can expect to uncover the previously untold facets of the merciless villain, who was portrayed as an underworld kingpin in the 2019 movie. Despite Mikhael's lukewarm box office performance, Mukundan's portrayal of Marco captured viewers' interest.

Here's more about Mukundan's upcoming projects

The official release date for Marco's theatrical debut in 2024 has not been confirmed yet. In addition to Marco, Mukundan is keeping busy with multiple projects in the pipeline. The actor is all set to star in upcoming films like Gandharva Jr. and Jai Ganesh. He is also producing the latter, per reports.