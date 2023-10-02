'Dawshom Awbotaar': 'Aami Shei Manushta Aar Nei' trends on YouTube

By Aikantik Bag 05:50 pm Oct 02, 2023

'Dawshom Awbotaar' releases on October 19

The festive season is a lucrative window for film releases, and the upcoming Durga Puja-Dussehra is nothing less than a goldmine.﻿ Bengali cinema will witness the clash of four titans, among which the buzz surrounding Dawshom Awbotaar is the highest. Days after releasing its trailer, Srijit Mukherji dropped the first track Aami Shei Manushta Aar Nei, which earlier trended at No. 1 on YouTube.

Reunion of Mukherji, Roy, Chatterjee

National Film Award-winning director Mukherji took to Twitter to announce the song was trending on YouTube. Dawshom Awbotaar marks his reunion with music director Anupam Roy and superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee. Fans are eagerly awaiting the trio's Durga Puja release. The upcoming crime thriller is a prequel to Baishe Srabon (2011) and Vinci Da (2018). It also marks the start of Tollywood's first cop universe.

