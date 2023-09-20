Durga Puja 2023: 'Dawshom Awbotaar,' 'Bagha Jatin,' other Bengali releases

Bengali cinema will witness a clash between these Fab Four!

Festive seasons are the best timeframe for film industries for lucrative commercial releases. Durga Puja is West Bengal's biggest festival and like every other year, 2023 promises an impressive slate for the ardent fans. From the clash of titans to various unique genres, this Sharodiya, get decked up for pandal hopping, food fiesta, and some amazing cinema! Let's decode the much-anticipated releases!

'Bagha Jatin': Dev's first pan-India release

Talking about superstars, Dev's magnum opus, Bagha Jatin is in the cards. The period action-drama will be a pan-India release in Bengali and Hindi languages. The Arun Roy directorial revolves around the life of real-life revolutionary Jatindranath Mukherjee. As of now, the buzz surrounding this film is impeccable. The cast includes Sreeja Dutta and Sudipta Chakraborty, among others. It releases on October 19.

'Raktabeej': Exploring untapped territories

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy are known for their socially relevant dramas and experimenting with human instincts. This year, the dynamic duo is venturing into an untapped territory i.e., a thriller titled Raktabeej which is based on the infamous 2014 Burdwan blast. The cast includes Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, and Victor Banerjee, among others. It releases on October 19.

'Dawshom Awbotaar': Attention! Welcome the OG Probir Roy Chowdhury

Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is collaborating with Srijit Mukherji for Dawshom Awbotaar. The upcoming crime thriller marks the return of Chatterjee's cult character, the foul-mouthed Probir Roy Chowdhury. The film marks the inception of Tollywood's first cop-universe and serves as a prequel to Baishe Shrabon and Vinci Da. The cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Jaya Ahsan, and Anirban Bhattacharya, among others. It releases on October 20.

'Jongole Mitin Mashi': The return of Koel Mallick

Bengali cinema has several sleuths and detectives. In the largely male-dominated sleuth circuit, Suchitra Bhattacharya's Mitin Mashi is a forever favorite. This Durga Puja, Arindam Sil is returning with the second film of the Mitin Mashi franchise, Jongole Mitin Mashi. Koel Mallick reprises her role as the titular character. The cast includes Subhrajit Dutta and Riya Banik, among others. It releases on October 20.

