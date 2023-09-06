Srijit Mukherji's 'Dawshom Awbotaar' promises gritty crime-thriller; first look out

Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 11:15 am 1 min read

'Dawshom Awbotaar' is releasing on Durga Puja 2023

Prabir Roy Chowdhury stans, it's time to assemble! It has been 12 years since Bengal's one of the most cult characters bid adieu and now Prosenjit Chatterjee's iconic character is making a comeback with Dawshom Awbotaar. The makers have posted the first look of the crime thriller and it exudes nostalgia and promises another spine-chilling Srijit Mukherji thriller.

Mukherji gives birth to Bengal's first cop universe

Thriller is Mukherji's home turf and the National Award-winning director is making Tollywood's first cop universe with this movie. Anirban Bhattacharya will be reprising the role of Bijoy Poddar from Vinci Da. The period drama also stars Jaya Ahsan and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. The project is bankrolled by Shree Venkatesh Films and Jio Studios. It is slated for Durga Puja 2023 release.

