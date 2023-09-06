Srijit Mukherji's 'Dawshom Awbotaar' promises gritty crime-thriller; first look out
Prabir Roy Chowdhury stans, it's time to assemble! It has been 12 years since Bengal's one of the most cult characters bid adieu and now Prosenjit Chatterjee's iconic character is making a comeback with Dawshom Awbotaar. The makers have posted the first look of the crime thriller and it exudes nostalgia and promises another spine-chilling Srijit Mukherji thriller.
Mukherji gives birth to Bengal's first cop universe
Thriller is Mukherji's home turf and the National Award-winning director is making Tollywood's first cop universe with this movie. Anirban Bhattacharya will be reprising the role of Bijoy Poddar from Vinci Da. The period drama also stars Jaya Ahsan and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. The project is bankrolled by Shree Venkatesh Films and Jio Studios. It is slated for Durga Puja 2023 release.