Mic Mohan roped in for Vijay's 'Thalapathy 68': Report

Entertainment 2 min read

By Aikantik Bag 04:42 pm Oct 02, 202304:42 pm

'Thalapathy 68' is set to go on floors on Tuesday

Thalapathy Vijay is a force of nature in Tamil cinema. As fans are eagerly waiting for Leo's release this month, the actor's 68th film with Venkat Prabhu is already in the buzz. Reportedly, an intimate pooja ceremony took place on Monday, while the film will go on floors on Tuesday. Now, as per Pinkvilla, veteran actor Mic Mohan has been roped in to play a significant role in the movie.

Project explores newer avenues of filmmaking

This development marks another biggie's entry into the large-scale film after Meenakshi Chaudhary was reportedly roped in as the female lead. The other cast members include Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, and Prabhu Deva. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. Also, this project marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Prabhu. Reportedly, Vijay will play the dual roles of a father and son in Thalapathy 68. Vijay and Prabhu recently traveled to Los Angeles for the de-aging technology.

Mohan's expertise will be great addition

Mohan's reported inclusion in Thalapathy 68 is expected to elevate the film further. The experienced actor has worked across industries. His notable films include Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam, Anbulla Kadhalukku, and Sutta Pazham, among others. The upcoming Vijay starrer's music is helmed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The production house AGS Entertainment officially launched Thalapathy 68 on May 21 this year.