Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' teaser to be released on this date!

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' teaser to be released on this date!

By Aikantik Bag 03:17 pm Oct 02, 202303:17 pm

'Ayalaan' is aiming for Pongal 2024 release

Sivakarthikeyan is a bonafide Tamil cinema star, and the actor has done some stellar work, especially in the recent past. He is now gearing up for his upcoming big-budget sci-fi film Ayalaan. On Monday, the makers revealed its teaser would be out on Friday (October 6). Originally slated for a Diwali 2023 release, the VFX-heavy film's release was recently postponed to Pongal 2024.

2/3

Cast, crew, and other details

The movie is helmed by director R Ravikumar; it will have a pan-India release in five Indian languages. The music is composed by AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah, and stunts by Anbariv. The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar, Karunakaran, and Yogi Babu, among others. Reportedly, Ayalaan will be the first full-length live-action Indian film with over 4,500 VFX shots.

3/3

Twitter Post