Box office collection: 'Chandramukhi 2' holds ground despite negative buzz

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Chandramukhi 2' holds ground despite negative buzz

By Aikantik Bag 02:13 pm Oct 02, 202302:13 pm

'Chandramukhi 2' box office collection

Kangana Ranaut is an adept actor who often makes headlines for the wrong reasons like her social media banters and controversial opinions. Her Tamil debut, Thalaivii (2021), received a lukewarm response, but she is back with another Tamil venture, Chandramukhi 2. A sequel to the 2005 hit Chandramukhi, it has received negative reviews from viewers and critics and has been witnessing average box-office collections.

2/3

Seeking stability at box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the P Vasu directorial earned Rs. 6.8 crore on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 24.45 crore in India so far. The movie was released on Thursday. Besides Ranaut, the cast includes Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Lakshmi Menon, and Raadhika Sarathkumar, among others. The film's music is helmed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravani.

3/3

Twitter Post