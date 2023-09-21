Box office: 'The Nun II' on autopilot mode in India

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 11:04 am 1 min read

'The Nun II' box office collection

The Conjuring universe has a huge fan following all over the world and its latest addition, The Nun II has been in the buzz for a long time. The horror film has been a bit disappointing at the global box office but in India, it is working very well. Amid the Jawan craze, the Michael Chaves directorial has been steady at the box office.

Aiming for Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 1.09 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 33.95 crore in India. As per trend, the movie is set to rake in higher over the weekend. The cast is headlined by Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Anna Popplewell, among others. At the global level, it pitted against A Haunting in Venice.

