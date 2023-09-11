Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' crosses Rs. 11cr

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 11:00 am 1 min read

'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' box office collection

Anushka Shetty is one of the most known faces in Telugu films. The actor made her theatrical comeback with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and this romantic comedy has emerged to be a sleeper success at the box office. The movie received great reviews from critics and has raked in quite well in the first weekend. The movie received slight competition from Jawan.

Aiming to be steady on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 11.03 crore in India. The movie is available in both Telugu and Tamil languages. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others. It is pitted against Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi.

