Box office collection: 'Kushi' to bow out of theaters soon

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Kushi' to bow out of theaters soon

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 11:52 am 1 min read

'Kushi' box office collection

Kushi marked the onscreen reunion of the Mahanati couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie received decent reviews from critics and was appreciated by viewers. The film had a great first week at the box office but the second weekend collection has been quite disappointing. The romantic drama is facing steep competition from Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and Jawan.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shiva Nirvana directorial earned Rs. 65 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 43.47 crore in India. The film struggled to surpass the Rs. 1 crore on each day of the weekend. The cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others. The project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline