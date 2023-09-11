'Groundhog Day' to 'Source Code': Top 5 time-loop movies

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 11, 2023 | 11:07 am 2 min read

The boundaries of time and reality are stretched to their limits in the world of time-loop movies. These Hollywood movies surrounding the concept of a time loop are like a complicated dance between cause and effect, destiny and choice. From mind-bending sci-fi movies to rom-coms and action titles, watch these intriguing films that capture the perception of time and unravel the mysteries of it.

'Groundhog Day' (1993)

The 1993 fantasy comedy film Groundhog Day is touted to be the pioneer in the subgenre of movies featuring a time loop. The film narrates the story of a narcissistic, self-obsessed, and cynical weatherman (played by Bill Murray) who is caught in a time loop set on the annual Groundhog Day. He can't escape it until he learns to change and improve himself.

'Source Code' (2011)

Touted to be one of Jake Gyllenhaal's best performances, the sci-fi action film Source Code stars him as a soldier waking up in another person's body. He is stuck in a government's experimental program tracking down a train bomber in less than eight minutes. Unlike the other movies stuck in a 24-hour time loop, this one's merely eight minutes which adds to the thrill.

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow is an adaptation of Japanese writer Hiroshi Sakurazaka's novel All You Need Is Kill. Stuck in a weird unending time loop, Cruise is a soldier who wakes up on the same day when he dies while fighting aliens. The entire movie seems like an elongated fight sequence.

'Palm Springs' (2020)

Starring Andy Samberg as Nyles and Cristin Milioti as Sarah, Palm Springs is a rom-com film with an interesting sci-fi twist. It follows Nyles and Sarah meeting at a wedding in California's Palm Springs for the first time and getting caught in a time loop. Released during the pandemic, it resonated with the audience who also felt stuck in a loop locked inside homes.

'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' (2021)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is yet another rom-com film with a twist of sci-fi. Taking advantage of his time-loop foreknowledge, a 17-year-old boy accordingly plans his day. But, things start changing when he meets a girl who is also stuck in the same loop. Together, they create a map of "tiny perfect things" from their daily life that they can revisit endlessly.

