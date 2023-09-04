Instagram to Grammys: Places Kanye West has been banned from

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 04, 2023 | 06:47 pm 3 min read

Kanye West regularly courts controversies

From being dropped by numerous companies like Adidas and Balenciaga to getting suspended on social media platforms, Kanye 'Ye' West has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. On another regular day in West's life, a Venice boat company banned the rapper and his wife, Australian architect Bianca Censori, for life. Check out why and other places from where he has been banned.

Why has a Venice boat company banned the couple?

West and Censori have been banned by the popular boat company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi for life because of indecent exposure. As the couple went for a ride on a rented boat in Venice recently, tourists spotted West exposing his bottoms. Soon, the internet was flooded with pictures and videos of the same sparking controversies. Following this, the company declared the ban.

Why has West been banned from Instagram?

After his racist comments on X that got him banned from the platform, he made anti-Semitic comments on Instagram. Following this, West, who prefers to be known as just Ye, was first banned from the social media platform in October 2022. Shortly after he returned to the platform, he was banned again in March 2023 for racist comments on TV show host Trevor Noah.

Why was West banned from X, previously Twitter?

Not once, but West has been banned multiple times from the social networking giant for his racist comments and even threats. In October 2022, West was banned from Twitter for posting a series of offensive, threatening, and anti-Semitic and threatening tweets. In December 2022, he was again banned for sharing the Nazi Swastika image. His account is now reinstated.

West was banned from performing at Grammy Awards 2022

Besides being banned on social media and dropped by several brands, West was removed from the lineup for the Grammy Awards 2022 after all the online controversy that spiraled prior to this. The prestigious Grammy Awards barred West from performing at its 2022 edition following his "concerning online behavior," as it confirmed to Variety. He was nominated for five Grammys that year.

What comments landed West in trouble?

Of the many outrageous things West has said, once he shared screenshots of a conversation with Sean "Diddy" Combs regarding his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirt in which he accused Diddy of being "controlled" by Jewish people. After X removed his temporary ban, he again made threatening remarks and wrote "death con 3 on Jewish people" and got banned again.

