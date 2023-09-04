Hollywood movies where they fall in love after a makeover

Hollywood movies where they fall in love after a makeover

September 04, 2023

Hollywood rom-com films featuring makeovers

Not very long ago, one of the most common tropes for rom-coms in Hollywood movies was that of a woman who doesn't fit the conventional norms of beauty getting a makeover to impress the love of her life. Especially, teen dramas narrated stories of a popular high schooler falling for a nerd following a full-on makeover. We list some of the good ones.

'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

Anne Hathway rose to stardom with The Princess Diaries, one of the most popular films among teenagers. Hathaway plays a shy American teenager who is not one of the popular girls in high school. When she finds out she is the heir to the throne of a European kingdom, her crush (although he already liked her) and others are attracted by her makeover.

'She's All That' (1999)

She's All That is a modern adaptation of one of the popular 1960s films of the same genre, My Fair Lady. She's All That follows a popular high school kid who bets that he can turn any unattractive nerdy girl into a prom queen after getting dumped by his girlfriend. And he selects an artsy unpopular girl who is unaware of his plans.

'Drive Me Crazy' (1999)

Drive Me Crazy follows two former best friends who are dumped by their respective exes just before their high school's centennial dance. Nicole and Chase decide to fake date each other and take each other to the centennial dance to make their exes jealous. After a full makeover, they get a happy ending but not how they expected.

'Clueless' (1995)

Amy Heckerling's coming-of-age film Clueless, starring Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash, and Paul Rudd, is inspired by Jane Austen's classic novel Emma. It follows a rich, fashionable, and popular high school teenager who has the habit of meddling in her friends' lives and doing matchmaking. She targets a newcomer to give her a makeover and set her up with a handsome guy.

'Grease' (1978)

The 1978 musical rom-com film Grease stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the lead. Sandy Olsson, a conventionally "good" girl, and Danny Zuko, a greaser, fall in love during a summer and later discover that they are in the same high school. After Zuko pushes Olsson away in front of his greaser gang, they come together after she gets a makeover done.

