'Se7en,' 'Gone Girl': Best David Fincher movies you shouldn't miss

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 29, 2023 | 11:32 am 3 min read

There's no denying that David Fincher and his extraordinary cinematic creations have raised the benchmark for flawless mystery thriller films. The visionary filmmaker, who in recent times steered the true crime series Mindhunter, is returning with an enthralling thriller, The Killer—slated to release on November 10. While we eagerly await this cinematic gem, let's revisit Fincher's best films, you simply cannot afford to miss!

'Se7en,' 'Fight Club'

One of the finest mystery thrillers of this era—Se7en (1995)—traces a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) who is driven by seven deadly sins. The story unfolds when two detectives—played by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman—unravel the motivation behind the killings. Meanwhile, Fight Club (1999) is another twisted thriller that follows an insomniac (Edward Norton) and a soap-maker (Pitt)—and together they establish an underground fight club.

'The Social Network,' 'Gone Girl'

Fincher masterfully unveiled the origins of Facebook through the captivating film, The Social Network, starring Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg. This drama delves into the enigmatic world of Facebook and its associated controversies. Another Fincher-helmed masterpiece that demands your attention is Gone Girl (2014)—based on Gillian Flynn's eponymous mystery novel. Featuring Rosamund Pike—this film guarantees to keep you on the edge of your seat.

'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,' 'Zodiac'

It takes a genius to breathe life into a peculiar concept like aging in reverse! Teaming up once again with Pitt—the 2008 film—The Curious Case of Benjamin Button—transcends the sanity of psychological thrillers. The film received 13 Academy Award nominations. Drawing inspiration from Robert Graysmith's book, Zodiac is yet another compelling creation from Fincher's repertoire—featuring Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,' 'Mank'

A neo-noir intriguing thriller, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) is everything everywhere all at once, delving into dark themes. Fincher's direction shines through, resulting in a beautifully executed movie that stands as one of his finest works. In 2020, Fincher unveiled Mank—a biographical comedy—based on Herman J Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), an inebriated screenwriter on a mission to complete the legendary Citizen Kane.

'The Game,' 'Panic Room'

Featuring Michael Douglas, the 1997 film The Game revolves around a no-care-filthy rich banker who partakes in a secret game- a choice that irreversibly upends his life. This movie stands as a timeless gem. For those seeking a visually graphic thriller, look no further than 2002's Panic Room. Jodie Foster delivered what is arguably her most remarkable performance to date in this film.

