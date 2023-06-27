Technology

Telegram to get Stories soon: What it will be like

Telegram Stories will be available in early July

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is known for borrowing features from its rival platforms. However, this time, Telegram has decided to take a page from Meta's playbook. The instant messaging app is getting ready to launch its version of Stories soon, as confirmed by Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. Will it be the same as Snapchat and Instagram Stories? Let's see.

Why does this story matter?

The history of Stories begins in 2013. The feature made Snapchat a major platform and posed significant problems to the incumbent social media hegemon, Meta (formerly Facebook). In 2016, Meta copied the feature and incorporated it into Instagram. Now, Meta's Stories are considered better than Snapchat's. Can Telegram make the feature even better? We will find the answer to that question soon.

Telegram users have been requesting Stories: Durov

Telegram has long been against Stories because they are already everywhere. However, users have been asking for the feature for a long time, said Durov. According to him, over half the feature requests Telegram gets are related to Stories. Therefore, the messaging platform finally decided to pay heed to users' requests, Durov added. The feature will be available in early July.

Users will be able to hide Stories from certain contacts

Users will find Telegram Stories in an expandable section at the top of the chat list. Durov said it will make them "easily accessible without taking away valuable space." You will have the option to hide Stories from particular contacts by moving them to the "Hidden" list in the Contact section. This will help in decluttering the main screen.

There will be multiple privacy settings

Privacy is one of the main selling points of Telegram. Unsurprisingly, Telegram Stories will also offer the same experience to users. You will be able to choose who can see each of your stories. You can choose from Everyone, only your contacts (with exceptions), a select few contacts, or a list of close friends. The privacy settings provide users complete control over their stories.

Telegram Stories will have dual-camera support

Users will be able to add captions and links to their Telegram Stories. You can also tag other people in your Stories. Stories will have "dozens of powerful photo and video editing tools." Telegram is also adding dual-camera support to Stories, which will enable users to post photos and videos taken by the front and rear cameras, simultaneously.

Users will be able to highlight their Stories

You will have the option to determine how long your story will be displayed. You can choose from six, 12, 24, and 48 hours. Telegram will also allow you to display your Stories on your profile page like Instagram Highlights. Users will be able to set individual privacy settings for highlighted Stories too. Durov said there will be "more surprises" regarding Stories.

Stories might help Telegram grow even further

Stories helped Meta get out of the rut it was in the second half of the last decade. Telegram would be hoping that the feature helps it grow further. From the features mentioned earlier, it is clear that the company wants its Stories to be better than Instagram's. It is currently in its last phase of testing.