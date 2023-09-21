Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' seeks momentum

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' seeks momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 10:42 am 1 min read

'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' box office collection

Anushka Shetty's comeback on celluloid has been quite decent and viewers are in awe of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. The movie has been raking in decent and has shown signs of gaining momentum. Shetty became a household name after the humongous success of Baahubali. Her latest romantic comedy is pitted against Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi at the Telugu box office.

Aiming to be steady on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 65 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 23.89 crore in India. The film received positive reviews from critics. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others. The movie is available in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline