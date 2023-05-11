Entertainment

Bollywood stars who follow a vegan diet

May 11, 2023

These Bollywood divas ditched meat and dairy products to switch to a plant-based diet

Veganism is no longer an alien concept in India. Many people, including sports personalities, haven't only quit meat but have in fact shifted to a plant-based lifestyle. They have also broken the myth that protein can only be consumed from a meat-based diet, something that many still believe. Meanwhile, here's a list of Bollywood stars who follow veganism; check out.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has always spoken against animal cruelty and extended her support to causes for the voiceless. She chose to quit meat and dairy products as a part of her diet regime. She once reportedly said, "Going vegan is the best thing you can do to help stop animal suffering, protect the environment, and safeguard your own health."

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor followed a vegetarian diet for many years before she finally turned vegan in the year 2009. She also gave up dairy products bringing various changes in her dietary style such as opting for almond milk over cow milk. It is no secret that Kapoor is also an animal lover and has advocated for animal rights on multiple occasions.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Joining the list is actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was also following a vegetarian diet for a long time. But a few years ago, she decided to let go of dairy consumption. Speaking about her vegan lifestyle, she once said, "I believe in making compassionate choices. So much so, I am having soya milk coffee now, I don't even have dairy."

Kangana Ranaut

One of the reasons why Kangana Ranaut turned to veganism is because of health issues. "When I decided to become a vegetarian, I realized that consuming dairy products was not agreeing with me and was giving me acidity. Hence, I switched to being a vegan and this has made a lot of difference in my life. I am very happy now," she was quoted.

Sonakshi Sinha

Another actor who is an advocate of animal rights and also supports veganism by following the diet is Dahaad star, Sonakshi Sinha. She didn't only start following veganism but has also been vocal about its positive impact on health. She reportedly said that switching to a vegan diet helped boost her metabolism and further benefitted her in her weight loss journey.