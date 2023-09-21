Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' is unstable amid 'Jawan' mania



Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 09:46 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Sunny Deol is a superstar of the '80s and '90s Bollywood and the actor is known for his trademark traits. He delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career in 2023 with Gadar 2. The highly anticipated sequel became an instant favorite and raked in huge chunks of money. At the Indian box office, the action drama surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark.

Trying to gain momentum

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 35 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 521.15 crore in India. The movie is witnessing arbitrary rise and fall after Jawan captured the box office. The cast includes Ameesha Patel, Simrat Kaur, and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

