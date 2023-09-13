Anees Bazmee reacts to Nana Patekar-Anil Kapoor's 'Welcome 3' exclusion

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 06:16 pm 2 min read

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are not a part of 'Welcome to the Jungle' cast

Director Anees Bazmee expressed his disappointment over the casting of Welcome to the Jungle which excludes franchise regulars Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in a recent media interaction. Bazmee, who directed the first two films in the franchise, also confirmed that he will not be helming the third installment. The film, set to release in December 2024, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Uday and Majnu 'Bhai' will be sorely missed

Bazmee stated that he cannot imagine the film without the iconic characters played by Patekar (Uday) and Kapoor (Majnu). He also mentioned that he is not a part of the project and has no say in its casting. The director added that the rights to the film are with the producer, and he has faith in their vision for Welcome to the Jungle.

Quirky casting choices for the third installment

Despite his disappointment, Bazmee expressed excitement about Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi joining the franchise. He told the media that both the actors are his good friends, and their addition to the cast has generated buzz since the film's announcement on September 9. However, fans have been divided over the casting choices, with some expressing disappointment over Patekar and Kapoor's absence.

Patekar's viral statement on exclusion

Before this, Patekar's statement on not being cast in the upcoming film went viral after a press conference for The Vaccine War. Patekar said, "I have become old now, perhaps that is why I was not offered the film." Fans expressed sadness about his exclusion from the film, but some netizens have also relayed intrigue because of the unique casting choices for the multi-starrer film.

