Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 11:17 am 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana has clocked another Rs. 100 crore at the global box office! Yes, Dream Girl 2 has breached the Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide and the makers are aiming for the same in India. The movie has been an outright comedy entertainer and has emerged to be the much-needed breather between power-packed action movies. The movie will experience an exciting weekend ahead.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per India Today, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 2.55 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 94 crore in India. The film received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

