Entertainment

Janmashtami 2023: Films to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 07, 2023 | 10:49 am

On the festive occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, here are five titles you can watch

Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is the god of love, compassion, and protectiveness. He is one of the most important deities in Hinduism. Over the years, the birth and life of Lord Krishna have been told through various films, television series, and animated movies. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, here are our five recommendations that you should watch.

'Shri Krishna'

One of the earliest television series made on Lord Krishna was the 1993 serial Shri Krishna or Krishna which ran for four years, till 1997. Directed by Ramanand Sagar, it starred Sarvadaman D Banerjee played the role of adult Krishna while Swapnil Joshi was seen as the teenage Krishna. It had a re-run from May 2020 to December 2020, during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown.

'Main Krishna Hoon'

Starring Juhi Chawla, child artist Namit Shah, and Paresh Ganatra, Main Krishna Hoon is a partially animated movie that was released in the year 2013. Directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the film revolves around an orphan boy Krishna who is helped by Lord Krishna—the deity appears in an animated version. The film also had guest appearances by Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan as themselves.

'OMG - Oh My God!'

Umesh Shukla's satirical comedy OMG - Oh My God! features Akshay Kumar in the role of Krishna Vasudev Yadav aka Lord Krishna while Paresh Rawal essays the character of Kanji Lalji Mehta who decides to sue God in the court of law. It attained critical acclaim and was also a commercial success. Its sequel, OMG 2, which also starred Kumar, was released in August.

'Krishna: The Birth'

A must-watch for children, this animated film by Rajiv Chilaka, showcases the birth of Lord Krishna. Before his birth, Devaki's brother Kans had killed seven newly born children of Devaki and Vasudev, after he learned that her eighth child would be the one who'll kill him. When Krishna is born, Vasudev carries him across the Yamuna River where he exchanges him with Yashoda's daughter.

'Krishna - Kans Vadh'

Chilaka returned with one more animated film on Lord Krishna's life titled Krishna: Kans Vadh, which was released in 2007. It revolves around the episode where Lord Krishna's maternal uncle Kans, invites him to Mathura, and strategizes plans of killing him. He arrives in Mathura with his elder brother Balram where they kill two wrestlers, eventually killing Kans, too.

