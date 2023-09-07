Box office collection: 'Kushi' is aiming for Rs. 50cr mark

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 10:42 am 1 min read

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Telugu films. After Mahanati, the duo has created the same magic on celluloid with Kushi. The recently released romantic drama received decent reviews and has been very stable at the box office. The movie also marked the comeback of the much-needed box office success for both the actors.

Crucial weekend ahead for the film

As per India Today, the film earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 40.65 crore in India. The film will have a crucial weekend ahead with the release of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. The Shiva Nirvana directorial features an ensemble cast that includes Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

